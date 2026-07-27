Simpson Thacher Atty Says Patriot Nat'l Founder Sank Co.

By Madison Arnold ( July 27, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP partner wrapped up her testimony Monday in a Florida state malpractice trial brought by the founder of Patriot National Inc., telling the jury that the founder was willing to forgo establishing a floor on the value of so-called Series B warrants, which he says contributed to the company's demise....
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