Quinn Emanuel's Ethics Training 'Promising,' Judge Says
By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 27, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday approved a court-ordered ethics training program prepared by Quinn Emanuel in the wake of misrepresentations the firm made concerning an expert in a false advertising suit brought by Guardant Health against its client Natera, saying the firm had designed an "extremely promising" eight-hour program....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.