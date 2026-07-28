Cannabis User Urges 8th Circ. To Rehear Gun Case

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 28, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of possessing a pistol while using marijuana is urging the Eighth Circuit to rehear his case, arguing that its prior decision to uphold his guilt conflicts with the appeals court's prior ruling requiring the government to prove that a person's drug use caused their dangerous behavior....
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