DC Circ. Backs EPA's Pollution Review Regulation Process

By Jared Foretek ( July 28, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel sided with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in its fight with environmental groups challenging rules for determining whether modifications to major pollution sources trigger new review, holding Tuesday the rule is neither inconsistent with the Clean Air Act nor arbitrary and capricious....
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