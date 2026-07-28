1st Circ. Asked To Save Mayer Brown $21M Fee Bid In RI Suit
By Linda Chiem ( July 28, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The American Trucking Associations told the First Circuit that its attorneys at Mayer Brown LLP reasonably justified their request for $21 million in fees and costs after securing "substantial" wins in long-running litigation over Rhode Island's truck tolling program, disputing a district court's determination that the trucking trade group wasn't actually a "prevailing party."...
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