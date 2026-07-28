Ortho Practice Owes More Damages After Sex Bias Verdict
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 28, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based orthopedic practice and a group of five female employees who accused the healthcare provider and its related entities of sex discrimination came to an agreement Tuesday on how much back and front pay should be awarded to the plaintiffs months after a federal jury awarded them $4.35 million....
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