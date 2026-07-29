Patent Eligibility Reforms Keep Chasing The Wrong Fixes

By Amee Shah ( July 29, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Patent eligibility was never going to be clear. Congress wrote Section 101 of the U.S. Patent Act broadly on purpose, knowing that innovation cannot be predicted. Any statute trying to enumerate what is patentable today could be wrong tomorrow. Courts were always going to fill that gap....
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