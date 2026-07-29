Noncompete Laws Show States Focusing On Bans, Healthcare

By Chuck Knapp and Erik Mosvick ( July 29, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2026 has brought significant legislative activity in noncompete law, where state legislatures continue to drive the most consequential changes to noncompete law across the nation. Dozens of noncompete-related bills have been introduced so far this year in more than half of states, a few of which have already been enacted....
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