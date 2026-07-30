Dem Bill Would End Forced Arbitration In Workplace Disputes
By Anne Cullen ( July 30, 2026, 9:00 AM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers reintroduced a bill Thursday that would eliminate mandatory arbitration agreements in employment contracts and enhance workers' ability to band together to challenge unlawful employment practices....
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