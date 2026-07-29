8th Circ Reverses Meth User Gun Case Over New Rulings

By Parker Quinlan ( July 29, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has reversed a Missouri man's gun conviction, finding that a decision earlier this year from the U.S. Supreme Court changes what kind of analysis is needed to decide whether to dismiss firearms-related charges filed against known drug users....
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