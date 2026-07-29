Australian Asset Manager Perpetual Rejects $1.8B EQT Bid

By Najiyya Budaly ( July 29, 2026, 12:34 PM BST) -- Australian financial services group Perpetual said Wednesday that it has rejected a third approach from Swedish private equity unit EQT of 2.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.8 billion), but indicated that it would be open to an improved proposal....
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