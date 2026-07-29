Paul Hastings, Vinson & Elkins Guide $2.2B Permian Combo

By Al Barbarino ( July 29, 2026, 1:17 PM EDT) -- SoftVest LP and Blackbeard Holdings have agreed to combine the Dallas-based Permian Basin Royalty Trust with Blackbeard's oil and gas mineral and land assets in a transaction valued at about $2.24 billion, with Paul Hastings LLP advising SoftVest and Vinson & Elkins LLP representing Blackbeard....
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