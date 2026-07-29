Wash. State Bar Calls Off NextGen Exam Due To Tech Issue

By Rachel Riley ( July 29, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Washington state's July 2026 NextGen bar exam was abruptly canceled Tuesday due to technical issues at the central Washington convention center where it was slated to begin, leaving 645 applicants unable to take the test, according to the state bar association....
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