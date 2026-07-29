NY Crypto Recovery Fraud Case Heads To Trial As Deal Falters
By Frank G. Runyeon ( July 29, 2026, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a cryptocurrency business owner told a New York state judge on Wednesday that plea negotiations had hit a wall over how much money the state wanted in exchange for a deal without time behind bars over an alleged $1.5 million fraud scheme....
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