Colo. School Says Gov. Title IX Push Conflicts With State Law
By Zach Dupont ( July 29, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado school district has asked a federal judge to intervene against the U.S. Department of Education following a threat to revoke the school district's $52 million a year in federal funding because it won't comply with the government's demands surrounding transgender students, including preventing transgender girls access to bathrooms and sports teams....
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