Longtime USPTO Employee Tapped For Acting Deputy Leader
By Adam Lidgett ( July 29, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has selected longtime employee Anne Mendez to serve as the acting second in command of the agency after Deputy Director Coke Morgan Stewart revealed this week that she's leaving for the private sector....
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