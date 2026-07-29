Senate Dems Look To Put Nail In Trump-IRS Immunity Deal

By Jack McLoone ( July 29, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Democrats in the Senate Finance Committee introduced legislation Wednesday that they said would officially sink the portion of President Donald Trump's settlement of his suit against the IRS that grants him immunity from tax audits, while also preventing any such deals in the future....
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