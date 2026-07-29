U Mich. Health-West Resolves Fired PA's Religious Bias Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 29, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- University of Michigan Health-West has agreed to overhaul its religious accommodation policies, train employees and pay $410,000 to resolve a suit brought by a physician assistant who alleged she was fired for refusing, based on her Christian beliefs, to use certain patients' preferred pronouns or participate in gender transition-related care. ...
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