Del. Chancery Axes Student Loan Co. 'Unfair' Lender Deal Suit

By Katryna Perera ( July 30, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has dismissed, with prejudice, a stockholder lawsuit seeking to block new "highly dilutive" borrowing from the top lenders and shareholders of international student loan provider MPower Financing PBC, finding that the statutory safe harbor provision of Delaware corporation law protects the transaction, which will hand control of the company to two hedge funds....
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