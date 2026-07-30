Airbus Pays HMRC £6.4M Over Export Control Breaches

By Josh White ( July 30, 2026, 5:40 PM BST) -- Aerospace giant Airbus reached an agreement with the U.K. tax authority to pay £6.4 million ($8.6 million) to settle claims that the company breached export control rules, the agency announced Thursday....
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