Linklaters' Legal AI Leader Coming To NY For US M&A Work

By Jake Maher ( July 30, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP is moving the firm's first dedicated AI lawyer from London to its New York office to work with the U.S. mergers and acquisitions team on an AI-native capability, according to an announcement on social media Thursday....
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