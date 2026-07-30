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ABA Eyes Nixing School DEI Standards To Sway Trump Admin

By Emma Cueto ( July 30, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association is poised next week to eliminate the first of multiple diversity-related law school standards, a controversial move that it hopes will allow it to remain an accreditor despite an uncertain outcome in the face of a Trump administration increasingly wary of the association's role in legal education....

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