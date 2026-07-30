Defenders Have 'Ethical Duty' To Use AI, NACDL Paper Says

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 30, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Horror stories abound about lawyers getting punished for filing briefs riddled with artificial-intelligence hallucinations. But in a report released Thursday, the nation's biggest criminal defense association said attorneys should be just as scared about failing make enough use of the new technology....
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