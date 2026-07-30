Trump May Renominate Blanche If GOP Holdouts Block Vote

By Courtney Bublé ( July 30, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- With Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., still on the fence about acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's confirmation to be attorney general, President Donald Trump said Thursday he might renominate Blanche next year when the two senators are no longer serving in the Senate....
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