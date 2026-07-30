Colo. Recycling Law Unconstitutional, Trade Association Says
By MJ Koo ( July 30, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A national trade association representing wholesale distributors sued Colorado's top environmental regulator Thursday to block enforcement of the state's extended producer responsibility recycling law, arguing the program unconstitutionally delegates regulatory power to a private organization controlled by the state's largest corporations....
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