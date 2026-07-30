8th Circ. Revives Iowa Vape Restrictions Law

By Sam Reisman ( July 30, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Iowa can start enforcing a state law that restricts the sale of some e-cigarettes, after the Eighth Circuit on Thursday determined that the policy was not preempted by federal tobacco law and overturned a lower court's ruling that blocked officials from implementing it....
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