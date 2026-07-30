Home Improvement Co.'s Arbitration Bid Tests FLSA Suit

By Zach Dupont ( July 30, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge Thursday ended a motion hearing, uncertain if an arbitration agreement between a home improvement company and a group of former employees who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors is still valid even if the forum they agreed to arbitrate in changed....
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