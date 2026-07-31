BP Preparing Sale Of North Sea Business In Strategy Revamp

By Najiyya Budaly ( July 31, 2026, 10:33 AM BST) -- BP PLC said Friday it has put its North Sea business up for sale after six decades of operations, as industry groups urged the new prime minister to provide "certainty, stability and a policy framework" to prevent an exodus of employers from the region....
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