HSF Kramer Guides Sainsbury's Sale Of Argos For £120M
By Najiyya Budaly ( July 31, 2026, 2:20 PM BST) -- Supermarket giant Sainsbury's said Friday it will sell retailer Argos Ltd. to a group of investors for £120 million ($161 million) to focus on its core grocery business....
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