Netflix Sued Over Alleged Theft Of Nicolas Cage Movie
By Adam Lidgett ( July 31, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The producer of an unreleased World War II spy movie starring Nicolas Cage has accused Netflix of allowing an unencrypted master copy of the film to be stolen and causing more than $105 million in damages by compromising the movie's marketability and distribution prospects....
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