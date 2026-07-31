Mich. High Court Tosses Murder Conviction Over DNA Test
By Melanie Dorsey ( July 31, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of first-degree murder will receive a new trial after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that police violated the state constitution by testing blood on his pants without a warrant or his consent. ...
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