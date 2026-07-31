Goldstein Launches Appeal Of Tax, Mortgage Fraud Case

By Jared Foretek ( July 31, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Imprisoned SCOTUSblog founder Thomas Goldstein is formally launching a Fourth Circuit appeal challenging his 12 convictions for tax and mortgage fraud, as well as his six-year prison sentence and the $3.1 million restitution judgment against him, according to a new filing from his attorneys....
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