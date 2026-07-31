DC Circ. Backs FERC's Revised Grid Hookup Policy

By Keith Goldberg ( July 31, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday endorsed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's revised policy for hooking up new power projects to the grid, saying the agency clearly acted within its authority to address growing interconnection backlogs....
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