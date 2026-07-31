AI Drugmaker Investors Seek Final OK For $9.75M Fraud Deal
By Brian Steele ( July 31, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A class of investors in the artificial intelligence-driven drugmaker BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has moved for final approval of a $9.75 million settlement to resolve claims that the stock price plunged after the company's late disclosure of compliance problems with a clinical trial for an Alzheimer's drug, and class counsel is seeking around 25%....
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