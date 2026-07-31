Judges Rip DHS GC's 'Worst' Posts As Intimidation Campaign
By Jake Maher ( July 31, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Sitting federal judges on Friday blasted the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for "painting a target" on judges' backs in a recent series of social media posts attacking judges who ruled against the Trump administration in immigration cases and called on him to take them down....
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