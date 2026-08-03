Capital One Cites AML Risks In Closing Trump's Accounts

By David Minsky ( August 3, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Capital One NA urged a Florida federal court to toss an amended complaint alleging the bank closed numerous accounts held by President Donald Trump's trust due to political reasons, saying the documents attached to the complaint make it clear that they were shut down due to anti-money laundering concerns. ...
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