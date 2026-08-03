Banco BPM Drops Merger Talks With Monte Paschi

By Najiyya Budaly ( August 3, 2026, 11:35 AM BST) -- Italian lender Banco BPM has said that it has abandoned talks for a merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, paving the way for the country's largest lender, Intesa Sanpaolo, to move ahead with its €30.6 billion ($35.3 billion) takeover....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.