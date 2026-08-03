Latham Hires Hg Capital GC To Bolster London Tech Bench
By Ashish Sareen ( August 3, 2026, 1:28 PM BST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP said Monday that it has hired the general counsel at private equity firm Hg as it continues to recruit partners who specialize in technology for its office in London....
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