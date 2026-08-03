Judge Denies Bid To Oust Kirkland From Trade Secret Feud
By Ivan Moreno ( August 3, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a healthcare software company's attempt to disqualify Kirkland & Ellis LLP from representing Commure Inc. in a trade secret lawsuit, ruling that the plaintiff failed to prove that information it disclosed during a prospective client consultation was materially harmful enough to warrant disqualification....
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