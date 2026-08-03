IRS Says Reclassification Of Pot Subverts NM Co.'s Tax Claim

By Jack McLoone ( August 3, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An April order changing the legal classifications of some medical marijuana products actually undermines a New Mexico marijuana company's bid to claim some business deductions rather than supporting it, the Internal Revenue Service told the U.S. Tax Court....
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