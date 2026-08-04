Cement Group Challenges Hazardous Waste Combustor Rule

By Jared Foretek ( August 4, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- An organization representing the cement industry has asked the D.C. Circuit to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new technology review rule for hazardous waste combustors, alleging the regulation may run afoul of the Clean Air Act and the Administrative Procedure Act....
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