Ford Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Lemon Law Fake-Billing Suit
By Linda Chiem ( August 4, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its racketeering lawsuit accusing three attorneys affiliated with Knight Law Group LLP of orchestrating a massive fraudulent billing scheme, saying First Amendment protections don't immunize the attorneys' underlying conduct in California lemon law litigation against the automaker....
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