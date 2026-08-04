Del. Chancery Partly Revives HKA's Employment Contract Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( August 4, 2026, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday let HKA Global LLC revive parts of its suit against three former partners and Accuracy US LLC, allowing several new claims while refusing to reinstate contract theories the court had already rejected after voiding key restrictive covenants....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.