Day Pitney Dropped From Suit Over Ex-Justice's Involvement

By Brian Steele ( August 4, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court judge allowed Day Pitney LLP to withdraw from a $1.3 million corporate windup feud after the involvement of one of its partners, a former chief justice on the state Supreme Court, came to light, negating the defendants' call for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to disqualify the firm....
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