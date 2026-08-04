Ex-Dolphin Co. CEO Loses Bid To Derail Ch. 11 In Del.

By Ben Zigterman ( August 4, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected a motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of an affiliate of dolphin park owner Leisure Investments, finding that the former CEO was wrong to argue that a Mexican court had restored his authority....
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