ABA Gives Symbolic Support For Law School DEI Standards

By Emily Sawicki ( August 4, 2026, 1:08 PM EDT) -- In a split vote, American Bar Association House of Delegates members on Tuesday elected to uphold a rule requiring law schools to demonstrate DEI standards, but then followed up with a vote allowing another path to removing the standards, in an effort to avoid the Trump administration's threat to strip the ABA of accreditation authority....
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