Colo. Judge Tosses DOJ's Suit Seeking State Voter Data

By Zach Dupont ( August 4, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ruled the Trump administration can't force Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to hand over an unredacted copy of the state's voter registration list, after finding the government has no right to the records under the Civil Rights Act....
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