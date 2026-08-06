New ABA Chief Seeks To 'Streamline' Org., Defend Democracy

By Emily Sawicki ( August 6, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's new president, Barbara J. Howard, will focus on twin goals of defending democracy against expected unprecedented attacks associated with this year's midterm elections, while also reorganizing the association to run more efficiently, as she kicks off her one-year term this month....
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