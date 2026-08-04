CFTC's Selig Has Crypto Rules Ready Even If Clarity Bill Stalls

By Aislinn Keely ( August 4, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig on Tuesday said his agency has rule proposals "ready to go" if Congress passes its Clarity Act to regulate crypto markets, and it will move forward with those rulemakings whether the bill succeeds....
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