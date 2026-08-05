Law360 Explores: The Subminimum Wage Debate

Law360 ( August 5, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The federal minimum wage is often treated as a cornerstone of American employment law. But for hundreds of thousands of workers across the country, exceptions to that standard remain embedded in the legal system....
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